Burglary suspect shot by homeowner near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — A burglary suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound after being shot by the homeowner.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix police responded to the area of 40th and Cortez avenues, near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police officials.

During an investigation, detectives learned the man was suspected of committing a burglary at a nearby home when he was shot by the homeowner.

No other details have been provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.