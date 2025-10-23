Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Burglary suspect shot by homeowner near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix police
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A burglary suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound after being shot by the homeowner.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix police responded to the area of 40th and Cortez avenues, near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police officials.

During an investigation, detectives learned the man was suspected of committing a burglary at a nearby home when he was shot by the homeowner.

No other details have been provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen