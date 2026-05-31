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Pricey! Scottsdale home for sale now for $7.75 million

Check out this gorgeous Scottsdale home for sale now for $7.75 million

photo_online_084.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_028.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_076.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_100.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_096.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_039.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_002.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_091.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_069.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_070.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_099.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_085.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_053.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_007.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_019.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_022.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_034.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_046.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_057.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_054.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_078.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_060.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_023.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_052.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_009.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_043.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_056.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_080.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_042.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_089.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_026.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_038.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_013.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_008.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_071.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_075.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_082.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_010.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_032.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_083.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_072.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_092.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_031.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_055.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_015.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_004.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_050.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_005.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_049.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_095.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_067.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_012.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_014.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_018.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_073.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_044.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_097.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_024.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_081.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_040.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_087.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_068.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_017.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_041.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_058.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_033.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_093.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_003.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_021.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_051.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_094.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_029.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_016.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_036.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_048.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_059.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_045.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_088.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_025.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_098.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_011.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_090.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_086.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_027.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_079.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_001.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_020.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_077.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_047.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_074.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_035.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_037.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_006.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty photo_online_030.jpg $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty

Pricey! Scottsdale home for sale now for $7.75 million

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$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
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