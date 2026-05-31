Pricey! Scottsdale home for sale now for $7.75 million
Check out this gorgeous Scottsdale home for sale now for $7.75 million
$7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty $7,750,000 - 24163 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale - 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms/ 12,600 square feet - Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty