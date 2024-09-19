Multi-million dollar 'mini' housing project coming to Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A new "mini homes" project is set to bring almost 100 new homes to the Papago Village area on Scottsdale's south side.

The homes, which are bigger than an apartment but smaller than a traditional home, are set to be built by Modus Companies once Scottsdale officials give the project the green light.

Modus already has built about 20 similar homes in Arcadia. Those opened about a year ago.

Ian Clarkin is among those living in that Arcadia community.

“It had all the feelings of a home," Clarkin said. "You get your own backyard where my daughter and my dog can play. I can set up my grill.”

Now, after seeing success in Arcadia, Ed Gorman with Modus says their company is looking to expand.

“The future vision is to build thousands of these across the state of Arizona and across the country. We are seeing the need,” Gorman said.

The cost to rent these homes will be between $2,000 and $3,600 a month depending on the size, and they have lower utility costs because of the home size as well.

“The goal is to live in a single-family home," Gorman said. "Where the family dream was once to own one, it’s at least to live in one.”

With a lack of affordable housing being a big issue in the Valley, are these mini homes one solution to bring new homes to the market?

“We need additional inventory because that is going to be what helps us maintain, attainable housing,” ASU real estate professor Mark Stapp says.

Construction on the homes in Scottsdale is currently slated to begin in 2025.