McDowell Mountain Regional Park closed due to wildfire in the area

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The McDowell Mountain Regional Park is temporarily closed as firefighters work to contain a wildfire that has started in the area.

Officials say the McDowell Fire is approximately 17 miles west of Rio Verde and just south of the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

🔥 Resources are responding to the #McDowellFire. Updates will be provided here once we have confirmed the information. Air attack has been ordered. Superstition Crew is working the fires edge and conducting firing operations to slow the fires spread. Engines from both the State… pic.twitter.com/CoBw44xJdw — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) August 21, 2024

It's unclear how many acres the fire is or how it started.

There have been no injuries and no evacuations announced at the time by officials.

