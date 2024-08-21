Watch Now
McDowell Mountain Regional Park closed due to wildfire in the area

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The McDowell Mountain Regional Park is temporarily closed as firefighters work to contain a wildfire that has started in the area.

Officials say the McDowell Fire is approximately 17 miles west of Rio Verde and just south of the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

It's unclear how many acres the fire is or how it started.

There have been no injuries and no evacuations announced at the time by officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

