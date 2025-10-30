Mayor: infighting is ‘unequivocally’ impacting Scottsdale council efficiency

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday to "set the record straight" amid ongoing conflicts between city council members and disputes with state officials and a multi-billion-dollar security tech company.

The mayor acknowledged that public and private infighting has impacted her ability to serve residents effectively.

"Is this impeding your ability, behind the scenes, to get stuff done for the people who elected you?" Adam Mintzer asked during a one-on-one interview.

In November, Scottsdale voters chose Borowsky over incumbent Mayor Dave Ortega and ushered in several new faces to the City Council.

Although city offices are officially nonpartisan, many of the newcomers were backed by Republican-aligned groups. Still, despite shared priorities on growth and governance, early divisions among the new leadership have already emerged.

“Philosophically, you know, there's a hair's difference between me and three of my colleagues,” the mayor said. “That's the puzzling part. What's the point?” Borowsky said.

When asked how she plans to lower the temperature, Borowsky noted she tries not to get involved in disputes.

“Just continue to keep my eye on the ball. And that is what's good for Scottsdale, what's good for the residents, what's good for our economy, what's good for tourism,” she said. “I am working with other council members, and I'd like to see that furthered. I'd like to see that atmosphere improved. “

During a July meeting, one resident addressed the council directly, calling them, "the worst example of elected officials" he has seen in decades.

In that same meeting, council members also talked over each other at several points as they debated council rules, how to conduct the public comment portion of the meeting, and the authority of the mayor.

A public town hall meeting was held at Mustang Library on Wednesday evening. Ahead of that meeting, Borowsky said she wanted to address rumors circulating from “anonymous bloggers” and hear from residents directly.