Desert Stages Theatre to close doors at Scottsdale location in March

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Leaders of Desert Stages Theatre, a staple in the community for 30 years, say they’ve made the difficult decision to close their doors at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Executive Director Stephanie Yampolsky says a variety of reasons put them in the position to close, including the rising costs of putting on a production, raising wages for staff, and seeing fewer people buy tickets to support their shows.

“We can’t afford the rent in this kind of space anymore,” she told ABC15. “I can only plead so much to get the donations to come in.”

Ava Mae Seidensticker has performed at Desert Stages Theatre since the age of 4. She and her parents say they were heartbroken to hear the news it would be closing after their show “School of Rock” wraps up in March.

“I personally love acting the most because I just love getting to portray my emotions,” Seidensticker said. “If I come from a bad day at school, it kind of helps me let it out. It’s kind of like a therapy.”

Of the 30 years serving as an outlet and safe space for thousands of kids and adults, the theatre has called Scottsdale Fashion Square home for the past eight of them.

Yampolsky says whether the theatre will continue to put on shows - and where performers would practice - is still unclear.

“I want it to survive for Gerry and Laurie Cullity who are the founders of Desert Stages. They were great friends for me and that’s part of it also that hurts is that I cannot keep their legacy going but I want to do everything I can to make that happen,” said Yampolsky.

Yampolsky says Scottsdale Fashion Square did at one point reduce their rent, but she was told they were unable to reduce it even more this time around so that they could continue to stay.

If you would like to donate or help Desert Stages Theatre find a new home, click here.

ABC15 reached out to Scottsdale Fashion Square and has not yet heard back.