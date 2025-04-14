City of Hope opens new cancer treatment center in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — North Scottsdale has a brand-new cancer treatment center that will help cut down on travel times for specialty care in the area.

The City of Hope held their grand opening of the facility on Friday.

For patients like Chuck Montgomery, the proximity is key.

“For me, it’s actually kind of half way to where I go to work anyway,” said Montgomery, a cancer patient.

The 30,000-square-foot facility, part of One Scottsdale Medical, brings more than 50 jobs, offering oncology exams, infusion treatments and radiation.

“Now, I’m receiving some follow up care to kind of see the current status. So I have a PET scan pending, and it’ll possibly be performed here,” said Montgomery.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The City of Hope has been in the Valley for about three years now, mostly working out in the West Valley.

Many of their East Valley patients were already making the trek out to Goodyear for care.

“When people are struggling with cancer, they don’t want to have to drive all over the city and get a scan here and go to the labs there and get infusion at this place and radiation somewhere else. So our facility here will have everything that’s needed,” said Dr. Kevin Tulipana, the president of City of Hope Phoenix.

“I think the older you, the more you like that convenience and comfort of knowing exactly where you’re going, knowing exactly what you’re doing,” said Montgomery.

And it is not just the location. Bringing in more specialty doctors is essential, Arizona has some of the lowest numbers of physicians per capita.

By 2030, experts project we will need more than 3,600 physicians to adequately meet health care demands in the state.

“This is unprecedented time for healthcare growth and expansion in this market,” said Jaime Northam, the senior vice president of healthcare development for Ryan Companies.