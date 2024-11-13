Armed break-ins at Scottsdale complex leave residents fearing for safety

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — People living at a high-end Scottsdale condominium complex say more needs to be done to protect residents as police investigate armed vehicle burglaries and a stolen car.

Residents of the Optima Camelview Village shared photos of what appears to be security camera footage from October 27, showing people breaking into cars holding what looks like long guns.

Police confirmed the photos were from the recent break-ins.

Videos also show car windows broken into, dashboards smashed and interiors slashed.

“The brazen actions of the armed individuals who targeted our garage not only violated our sense of security but also highlighted the inadequacies of the current security measures in place,” said resident Boglarka Foghi, who’s also representing other victims. “We have a right to live in an environment free from fear and criminal activity, especially in what is supposed to be an upscale community.”

Police confirmed that they are aware of the burglaries involving firearms at the complex. They said reports were taken for every vehicle broken into and “we are taking this very seriously.”

Police also said they have spoken with the Home Owners Association (HOA) and are “working with them diligently.”

Foghi, among other residents who did not want to be named for fear of their safety, expressed frustration with what they said was a lack of communication after the incident and wanted to see a heightened security presence.

“The safety and well-being of our community should never be compromised for the sake of maintaining a false sense of security. Residents deserve transparency and the right to be informed about incidents that directly affect their safety,” Foghi said.

ABC15 asked the community’s HOA and security lead what’s been done since the break-in.

Optima Camelview Village Board President Jonathan King said:

“Two Board officers, including the Board President, were on site meeting with the police as they conducted their investigation during the afternoon of October 27.

After gathering all the facts, an email was sent out to the entire community the following day. This email included information about what occurred, as well as notification that an emergency special BOD meeting open to the entire community was scheduled for the afternoon of Wed, October 30.

The association also coordinated with SPD to ensure members from the police would be attending this meeting to provide information about what occurred, to answer any questions and also to provide preventative safety information to the community. Officer Pocklington and Lieutenant Omeara were on site and gave a presentation about what residents can do to best prevent and deter future problems. The meeting, held live and via Zoom, lasted several hours. The meeting was well attended.

…The community contracts with a security vendor and has 24 hour manned security on site. The community also has an array of digital access systems and cameras for buildings, amenities, garages and other areas.

Since the incident, the community has increased the number of security personnel on site at all times. During the Special Board meeting held October 30, the BOD made the decision to move forward with its already planned 2025 security enhancements to commence as soon as possible. These enhancements include the addition of numerous cameras, and the engagement of a third-party camera monitoring service to provide proactive security oversight. One of our security vendors is already on site commencing the installation of some of the additional security measures.”