'An amazing person' | Father of avid hiker who died on AZ trail opens up about her life, faith

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — While authorities are still working to determine how a 31-year-old avid hiker died in the Scottsdale Mountain Preserve, her father sat down with ABC15 to share more about who she was.

John Moody described the impact his daughter, Hannah Moody, had on his life and the lives of the others around her as “transformational.”

“In one of her Bibles, there's a verse, Psalm 27, where David's talking about ‘one thing I desire is to be in the house of the Lord, to delight in Him and to enjoy His beauty.’ I'm not quoting it perfectly, but to see His beauty, and I think Hannah had come to really see that,” John said.

Hannah shared her life, fitness tips, favorite hikes, and her faith online for tens of thousands of followers.

John said he’s seeing his daughter through a new lens, through the eyes of everyone who has shared sweet messages or stories about how she impacted them.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"This is an amazing person,” he said. “I'm grateful for everything I'm seeing. It's this tension of holding these two things. The hard thing and the great thing at the same time."

He thanked first responders and local community crisis teams who jumped into action to try and find her.

"I am so grateful for everyone [who] came,” he said. "My prayer is that the community of people who knew her would just come together in a way, think about what matters in life."

Arizona Foothills 911, a local crisis support organization, said the local hiking community has started #HikeForHannah.

“Although we would ask people NOT to hike in this heat, perhaps you could take a small walk or hike this evening or weekend as it cools down in her honor,” Arizona Foothills founder Sunny Parker said.