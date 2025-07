SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A child is being treated at a hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool in Scottsdale.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Scottsdale Fire crews were called to an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell roads for reports of a possible drowning.

When crews arrived, they found a 3-year-old child unresponsive in the water.

The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.