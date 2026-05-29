PHOTOS: Iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9,000,000
Check out more photos of the Iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley that recently sold for $9 million.
The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow The iconic McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley recently sold for $9 million. It was built in 1967 for Pennzoil heir Walker McCune and ended up in the hands of Jamie and George "Geordie" Hormel — a member of the family behind the Hormel Foods meat-packing empire. It was listed for $16 million in June 2022, and the 52,000-square-foot home sold for $9 million on May 27, 2026.Photo by: Zillow