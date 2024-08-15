Remembering Zahriya Moreno: Tucson woman's family speaks out after daughter's death

TUCSON, AZ — Zahryia Moreno, a 22-year-old woman who was severely injured in a domestic incident on Monday morning in Tucson, donated her organs on Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, Moreno was taken off life support.

"We are devastated. Beyond devastated," Robert Moreno, Zahryia's father said.

Her family gathered at Banner-University Medical Center for her honor walk, as Moreno's organs are now being donated. Robert said the support and help from first responders and those gathered at the hospital was incredible.

"The outpouring of support is something I wouldn't have fathomed in a million years," he said.

As family and friends grieved, Robert shared her legacy and favorite memories.

"She was in JROTC for a number of years and wanted to do that for a full career," he said.

Tina Giuliano | KGUN 9 Right outside of Banner - University Medical Center, a large crowd lined up honoring Zahriya Moreno, a woman who died following a domestic incident on Monday. Her organs are now being donated.

According to an interim complaint, Moreno's boyfriend of one-and-a-half years, Angelito Olivas, 25, said they were arguing when Moreno jumped on his car. Olivas allegedly said he knew she was on the trunk but continued to drive anyway.

In the interim complaint, Olivas said he noticed she had fallen off and then found her unresponsive. According to the court documents, Olivas said he brought Moreno to a nearby fire department and she was then transported to the hospital.

PCSD said Olivas was taken into custody on charges of felony domestic violence aggravated assault and felony endangerment. He has since been released on bond, according to PCSD.

PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.