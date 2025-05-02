Police investigating after newborn baby found dead in garbage can in Yuma

YUMA, AZ — The Yuma Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found dead at a local hotel.

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, Yuma police officers were called to a Best Western hotel on Castle Dome Avenue for reports of a baby found in a garbage can.

When officers arrived, they located an outside garbage can that had the body inside it.

Detectives believe the body was placed there sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

It was originally discovered by a hotel employee, according to police.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or the person who gave birth.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yuma Police Department by calling (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Yuma PD reminds residents of the Safe Haven Law.

Arizona has the Safe Haven Law that identifies places where mothers can safely and anonymously give up their babies without fear of prosecution. There is a Safe Haven crisis response team available to assist with questions, options, and resources, 24/7. Call 1-866-707-2229.

If your baby is unharmed, under 30 days old, and you don’t intend to reclaim your baby, there are options. Simply bring your baby to the following Safe Haven locations:



Any Hospital

Any Ambulance

Any Designated Adoption Agency

On-duty Fire Stations

Any Designated Church

You must hand your baby to a person at the above locations or may place the baby in the Safe Haven drawer at designated hospitals. Tell them this is a safe haven baby and you may leave. Your baby will be cared for, and a good home will be found for the baby.

For more information, click here.