Two zip codes in Arizona land on nationwide hottest, 'hidden gem' homebuying lists

MARICOPA, AZ — Opendoor has released its list of the best zip codes across the country when it comes to the homebuying market — including two spots in Arizona!

Maricopa’s 85138 area made the list of the 20 most popular zip codes in 2024, falling in the 18th spot.

Most of the hottest zip codes were in Texas and Florida, according to Opendoor.

Opendoor also recognized Tucson’s 85716 zip code as a “hidden gem” in the $400,000-600,000 range.

The lists were compiled by analyzing data from Multiple Listing Services (MLS), looking at the number of new listings during a time period and the number of homes that went under contract within 90 days.

