Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsMaricopa News

Actions

Two people injured after road-rage shooting in Maricopa

Preliminary information suggests the incident may have started as a road rage incident between two vehicles, police said
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
police lights.jpg
Posted

Maricopa police say two people were injured after a shooting Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Russell Road for reports of shots fired around 7 p.m.

Police found two adults in a vehicle with injuries; one suffered minor injuries, while the other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary information suggests the incident may have started as a road rage incident between two vehicles, police said.

Officials closed the area in both directions on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway between Russell and Anderson Road.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information has been released.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen