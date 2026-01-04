Two people injured after road-rage shooting in Maricopa

Maricopa police say two people were injured after a shooting Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Russell Road for reports of shots fired around 7 p.m.

Police found two adults in a vehicle with injuries; one suffered minor injuries, while the other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary information suggests the incident may have started as a road rage incident between two vehicles, police said.

Officials closed the area in both directions on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway between Russell and Anderson Road.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information has been released.