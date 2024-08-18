Water service restored after outage in parts of Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Some residents in Casa Grande lost water service for part of the day Sunday.

A scheduled shutdown Saturday night combined with a monsoon storm caused a water outage in parts of the city, according to the Arizona Water Company.

Areas north of Kortsen Road were impacted by the water outage.

Arizona Water tells ABC15 that the boosters that were knocked offline are now back up and running. Approximately 3,500 to 4,000 customers were affected by the outage, Arizona Water says.

They say customers will be back to full water pressure in the next few hours.