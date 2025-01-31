Representing Casa Grande in the Ring: Arizona native making a name for himself in professional boxing

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Jesus Ramos Jr. was born to box. He says he started training with his family when he was only eight or nine years old.

"My father was - he's my coach and at the time he was training my uncles. They would train in my garage. So, I would go outside and I would just start training with them," Ramos Jr. recalled.

Almost two decades later, the Casa Grande native knows he's fighting for more than a title when he steps into the ring. He's fighting for his town.

"Do you feel that weight of the small town, everybody looking at you and saying, 'Alright. You're our guy?'" asked Soto.

"Yeah, definitely and there is weight. There's pressure because of that because there isn't anyone making it out in this way, you know. And we got to pave the way for them. That's what we're trying to do, pave the way," Ramos Jr. answered,

He and his family started the Ramos Boxing Academy to give back to the community, especially the kids there.

"I'm from Casa Grande, where it's small. Like even the kids from the gym, kids that are you know, growing up in Casa Grande, to show them that, you know, anything is possible. We come from a small town. You don't see anyone big make it out of there. So, me doing it and me showing them, it means a lot to me," said Ramos Jr.

'El Mono' as they call him has earned a 21-1 record in the ring and now, he's trying to get his career back on track, turning his one loss into his motivating force.

"That night after that loss, what was going through your mind?" asked Soto.

"I always remember how lonely that feeling was and that's, that's all I need you know, to get up and be motivated. Because it's, I really don't wish that on anyone, you know, when you just been working for something for so long and then you kind of hit that bump in the road," Ramos Jr. replied.

Today, the South Paw has his sights set on his next fight against former Junior Middleweight Champion Jeison Rosario where Jesus plans to get his name back to the top.

"I want to make a statement. You know, I think it's time for me to fight for a world title this year, and in order to do so, I have to earn it and I'm looking to go out there and knock him out," said Ramos Jr.

He'll be fighting on the undercard of another Arizona native's main event, David Benavidez. The fights are on Saturday, February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can watch it live on Prime Video and cheer for Ramos Jr.