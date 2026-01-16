Casa Grande parent facing charges after 10-year-old son brings gun to school

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A man is facing charges after his 10-year-old son allegedly brought a gun onto campus at a school in Casa Grande on Thursday.

Police say staff found the gun on a sports field at Legacy Traditional School near Pinal Avenue and Cottonwood Lane after a student reported it.

Officers say the school was placed on lockdown, and they searched the campus for more weapons, but none were found.

According to police, the 10-year-old student brought the gun to the school after making threats to another student.

Police say the boy and his 35-year-old father were arrested.

The boy is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a minor.

The father is facing an endangerment charge.

The investigation remains ongoing.