ABC15 EXCLUSIVE: In the air with CBP agents over the border, part 2

YUMA, AZ — Even from thousands of feet above, you can see just how unforgiving the Arizona desert truly is.

"It gets worse as we go southeast," explains Agent Brett Howard with Custom and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations Unit.

Agent Howard is all too familiar with this often dangerous terrain. As a helicopter pilot for CBP, he's trained to handle just about all kinds of land formations, but says even as experts, there are places that are simply too dangerous.

"There are not a lot of places to land. Even if we were in the Blackhawk, it would be difficult to land and deploy agents."

So far in our 90-minute fly-along with CBP, it has been relatively quiet, but as we head east from Arivaca in rural Pima County, that all changes.

Over the radio, we hear about a group of migrants that is walking just west of Nogales near the border.

"It's so bizarre to see them walking through like that. It just doesn't happen that much."

What strikes ABC15's Nick Ciletti the most is seeing this group walking with children. Agent Howard says he sees children on a daily basis.

In Fiscal Year 2022, which goes from Oct. 2021 - Sept. 2022, CBP had 2,378,944 total encounters along the Southwest Border.

Compared to Fiscal Year 2021, CBP had 1,734,686 encounters along the Southwest Border.

The numbers continue to reveal a mixed bag when you look at month-to-month numbers.

According to CBP's March 2023 report, 162,317 people were encountered between ports of entry along the Southwest Border. In March 2022, that number was 211,181.

In December 2022, CBP had 251,487 encounters with migrants at the Southwest Border, which CBP says was a 40% increase from the previous year.

"They're not going to come through with enough food or enough water," says Agent Howard. "They can't carry that much. They are obviously not prepared for what they've gotten into."

As we get closer to the group walking near the border, Agent Howard counts roughly 15 people.

"I counted 15, and that's not including any toddlers or infants being held."