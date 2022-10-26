Where to drop off your 2022 election ballot in Maricopa County

Thousands of early ballots have already been returned and are being tabulated. If your ballot is filled out and still in hand, here’s where to drop it off and what to know about early voting.

EARLY BALLOTS AND IMPORTANT DEADLINES

The deadline to register to vote has passed. You can check your voter registration status online here.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is October 28 at 5 p.m. You can do so here.

The last day to mail back your early ballot is November 1.

Election Day is November 8.

RETURNING YOUR BALLOT

You can turn in your ballot by placing it in a voting center drop box, official ballot drop box-only site, or by mailing it through the United States Postal Service.

Early ballots must be returned by the voter, a family member, household member or designated caregiver according to Arizona state law (A.R.S. § 16-1005).

You can search for all of the locations in your area here.

Secure drop box-only sites are located at Wickenburg Town Hall, Scottsdale City Hall, Phoenix City Hall, Carefree Town Hall, Fountain Hills Town Hall, Gilbert Fire Administration Building, Glendale City Hall, Litchfield Park City Hall, Maricopa County Juvenile Court, Mesa City Hall, Peoria City Hall, Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center, and Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.

CHECKING THE STATUS OF YOUR BALLOT

Has your ballot been received or tabulated? You can check here.

You can track your ballot by texting "JOIN" to 628-683 or online at BeBallotReady.Vote.

ON ELECTION DAY

You can drop off your early ballot on Election Day at any voting center drop box.

Officials say, if you received your ballot by mail, you can still choose to vote in person if you have not already voted by mail. The election check-in system will cancel your mailed ballot if you vote in person. It also knows if voters have already cast a ballot by mail or in person.

The Secretary of State's Office has additional resources on races and measures across Arizona online here.