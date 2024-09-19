WATCH: Discussion with State Senate candidates (R) John Kavanagh and (D) Analise Ortiz regarding immigration

PHOENIX — The Arizona Media Association is hosting a discussion with Arizona State Senate District 3 candidate (R) John Kavanagh and Arizona State Senate District 24 candidate (D) Analise Ortiz regarding immigration on Thursday.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you race debates and discussions.

A heavy part of the discussion is expected to focus on Proposition 314, which would make it an Arizona crime to cross the southern border outside of a port of entry. For more on the prop, click here.

Thursday's discussion is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. You can watch on ABC15 on streaming devices or in this story.