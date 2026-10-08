WATCH: Debate for candidates vying for Arizona's CD-1 seat

ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates ahead of the November 3 election.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m., Congressional District 1 candidates will be taking part in a debate.

Candidates Amish Shah and Thomas "Jay" Feely IV will be participating.

Watch live starting at 6 p.m. in the video player below:

Congressional District 1 Debate

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key primary race debates live.

ELECTION 2026: Full coverage, key primary debate streams, latest developments in Arizona election races

