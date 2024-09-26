WATCH: ABC15 tours ballot production center, sees security measures ahead of election

PHOENIX — ABC15 toured an election facility on Tuesday to see how ballots are produced and what security measures are in place ahead of the November election.

Runbeck Election Services works with election partners in counties across 20 states, including most counties in Arizona. Their facility prints thousands of ballots, creates specialized envelopes, and ensures election materials are accurately created and packaged.

See full election coverage and hear from Arizona voters here.

Watch more about the facility and the election process in the video player above.