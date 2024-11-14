VIDEO: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs answers post-election questions

PHOENIX — More than a week after Election Day, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs answered election-related questions.

She spoke at a press conference on Thursday at Gateway Community College announcing a new training program to benefit those looking for semiconductor careers.

Governor Hobbs addressed intentions to speak with President-elect Donald Trump about the CHIPS Act and investments, the future of the Democratic Party, voter frustration, and more.

Watch the full question-and-answer session in the video player below: