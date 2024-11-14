Watch Now
VIDEO: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs answers post-election questions

Hobbs addressed voter concerns, CHIPS Act, and future of Democratic Party
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs spoke at an event Thursday morning and answered various questions after the election.
PHOENIX — More than a week after Election Day, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs answered election-related questions.

She spoke at a press conference on Thursday at Gateway Community College announcing a new training program to benefit those looking for semiconductor careers.

Governor Hobbs addressed intentions to speak with President-elect Donald Trump about the CHIPS Act and investments, the future of the Democratic Party, voter frustration, and more.

