PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — At a campaign event in Prescott Valley, supporters waited an hour past the scheduled start time for former President Donald Trump to take the podium.

The 45th President took his supporters down a memory lane bringing up his efforts at the southern border, establishing Space Force and his tax cut reforms.

He didn't mince his feeling about Governor Doug Ducey.

"Your Governor Doug Ducey has done nothing to help absolutely nothing to help,” said Trump in front of adoring supporters who booed Ducey. “He's all talk and no action and you'll see what can happen when Kari Lake becomes governor.”

Kari Lake also took the stage alongside Trump to thank him before she pointed to the media riser to criticize the industry, she was a part of for decades.

Although widely disproven, Trump once again pushed that the 2020 election was stolen, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

For the second trip Trump has made to Arizona this year, the divide in the Arizona GOP was on full display Friday.

Former Vice President Mike Pence spent Friday in Peoria and Tucson campaigning for Karrin Taylor Robson, one of Kari Lake’s Republican primary opponents.

Republican candidate for Senate Blake Masters got a chance to address the Trump crowd as a mobile Jim Lamon billboard drove around the Findlay Toyota Center.

"We're done with do nothing Republican, establishment Republicans, so we're moving forward with America first candidates,” said Todd Henlee of Scottsdale.

Geselle Coe drove even further, up from Tucson to see her first Trump Rally on Friday.

"(Republicans aren’t) as divided as the Democrats I think. Mike Pence I respect him as I always have. He disappointed me a little, but I still respect the man,” Coe said.

The rally came a day after the January 6th Committee spent a television primetime hearing on what the former president was doing while a mob stormed the Washington capitol.

Trump did imply his plans for the future.

“We’re going to take back our beautiful magnificent White House,” he said.

