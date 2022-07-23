Fmr VP Pence, Gov. Ducey join Robson on the campaign trail

PEORIA, AZ — In the sprint to the finish line, Karrin Taylor Robson is sparing no expense, but on Friday, it was not her money doing the talking.

It was former Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Doug Ducey looking to help catapult her ahead of Kari lake.

Appearing with Robson at a campaign event in Peoria, Pence and Ducey portrayed Robson as the only true conservative in the Republican Governor's primary.

"No one worked harder for the Trump/Pence ticket in 2016 and 2020 than Karrin Taylor Robson," Pence said.

"She volunteered, she helped raise millions for our camp. When we needed Karrin, Karrin was always there." said Ducey, who has known Robson for 30 years. "I've known Karrin well. She will help communities grow. She will put the lives of Arizonans first," the governor said. "She didn't just arrive on the scene, and she doesn't make things up."

As of Thursday, approximately 200,000 ballots have been returned in the Republican primary.

Recent polls show the race between Robson and Kari Lake is within the margin of error, with Lake leading.

The 200-plus people who attended the Peoria rally are hoping the Pence visit will make a difference.

Tyler Mastin said, "It's not done to the final ballot is cast and the final ballot is counted."

"I don't know, I don't know what people are thinking," said Dawn Bastian, who can't understand the appeal of Kari Lake.

There is still plenty of time until Election Day.

Robson hopes she gets a big push and the endorsements she's received will be enough to convince voters she is the Republican they want in November.

