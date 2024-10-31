Trump and Harris set to make presidential campaign appearances in the Valley on Thursday

PHOENIX — Both presidential candidates, former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, are set to make campaign appearances in the Valley on Thursday.

Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will be hosting a rally and concert with Mexican music act Los Tigers Del Norte.

Trump will be making an appearance at Desert Diamond Arena Thursday night as part of Tucker Carlson’s Live Tour event. Tickets are still available for that event on Carlson's website.

Election Day is less than a week away.

