Three Arizona groups to Democrats: Pick Sen. Mark Kelly for vice president

PHOENIX — Three Arizona organizations that work with voters of color are urging Democrats to select Sen. Mark Kelly as their nominee for vice president.

The executive directors of Activate 48, LUCHA and Our Voice, Our Vote Arizona released a joint letter Wednesday in support of Kelly.

“We know Mark Kelly, we trust him, and we are confident that as Vice President, he will continue to be a leader who fights for a free democracy, a thriving economy, and a fighting chance at success for families in Arizona and across the country,” they wrote.

Their recommendation comes after Vice President Kamala Harris quickly lined up the backing of enough delegates to win the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, including all 91 in Arizona.

Kelly is among those being vetted by Harris’ campaign, a process that involves submitting information about their finances, families and other personal information.

He was elected in a special election in 2020 for the remainder of late Sen. John McCain’s term and was re-elected 2022. The former astronaut and Navy fighter pilot is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was injured in an assassination attempt in 2011 at a constituent event in Tucson.

After President Joe Biden’s surprise announcement Sunday that he was leaving the race, leaders with Our Voice, Our Vote Arizona and LUCHA were enthusiastic about the possibility of Kelly joining Harris on the ticket.

OVOVA founder Reginald Bolding told ABC15 that Kelly would be “an amazing vice presidential candidate.”

“He's a Navy fighter pilot. He's an astronaut,” he said. “He served our country and the United States Senate. He is someone that, I think, would be able to bring people together.”

LUCHA Executive Director Alejandra Gomez agreed, telling ABC15 on Sunday that Kelly is an “incredible leader” who has delivered on his promises.

“If he were to be nominated to be the vice president on the ticket, I think we would have a fighting chance this election,” she said.

She also noted that Kelly’s presence on the ticket would put Arizona in play in November, something that political strategists have also said.

Activate 48, LUCHA and OVOVA, which conducted voter outreach in support of Kelly’s Senate campaigns, wrote in their letter that he is “a champion we could trust.”

“Senator Kelly has kept working-class families, communities of color, and everyday Arizonans at the forefront of his work in Washington, especially at this critical time in our democracy,” they said. “His commitment to transparency and accountability in government are the reasons our communities can depend on him.”

