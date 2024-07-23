All 91 Arizona Democratic delegates pledge support for Kamala Harris to become the Democratic Party nominee

PHOENIX — All 91 Arizona Democratic delegates pledged their support for Kamala Harris to become the Democratic Party nominee on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Democratic Party.

Arizona Democratic Party Chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano released the following statement to ABC15 Tuesday:

“Vice President Harris has championed key issues Arizonans care about– protecting democracy and our fundamental freedoms– and is the only candidate in this race that will continue to push America forward towards a brighter future. The stakes in this election could not be higher, nor the contrast between these two candidates more clear. We, the Arizona Democratic Party 2024 Delegation, unanimously and unequivocally stand behind Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid to become the next President of the United States of America.”

Harris had already secured enough delegates to earn the party’s nomination before Tuesday's announcement from the Arizona Democratic party.

As of Monday night, more than 28,000 new volunteers had registered to join Harris’ campaign since Biden chose to withdraw his candidacy and bestow his campaign infrastructure to his VP. It’s a rate more than 100 times an average day from the previous Biden reelection campaign, underscoring the enthusiasm behind Harris.

Harris, who was endorsed by Biden minutes after he announced he would not accept the Democratic nomination, worked to quickly lock up the support of her party’s donors, elected officials and other leaders, and as of Monday had received support from at least 2,214.

However, the AP is not calling Harris the new presumptive nominee. That’s because the convention delegates are still free to vote for the candidate of their choice at the convention in August or if Democrats hold a virtual roll call ahead of that gathering in Chicago.