Senator Mark Kelly among Arizona Democrats expected to speak on final night of DNC

CHICAGO, IL — A trio of prominent Arizona Democrats are on the schedule to speak tonight on the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Congressman and Democratic candidate for Senator Ruben Gallego, Senator Mark Kelly and his wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords are all on Thursday night's schedule of speakers at the DNC.

The headliner for the final night of the convention will be Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to accept the Democratic nomination for president.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Arizona politicians have played prominent roles at both the Democratic and the Republican National Convention this year.

Republican candidate for Senator Kari Lake spoke at the RNC in Milwaukee in July.

All of the speeches come as the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, visits Arizona. He made a stop on the southern border near Sierra Vista today and will hold a rally in Glendale on Friday.