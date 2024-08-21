RFK Jr. to ‘address the nation’ while in Phoenix Friday to discuss 'path forward'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will make a speech in Phoenix on Friday, his campaign announced, as the independent presidential candidate considers whether to drop out of the race and endorse former President Donald Trump.

The campaign said Kennedy will “address the nation” Friday morning, without sharing details of what he will be speaking about. CNN has asked the campaign for additional information.

Kennedy’s speech will come days after his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said in a podcast interview on Tuesday that the campaign is considering whether to “join forces” with Trump to prevent the “risk” of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the election.

Trump is holding a rally of his own in Arizona Friday evening.