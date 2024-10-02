People flock to Scottsdale for a blend of Old West history and high-end luxury

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The city of Scottsdale is holding on to its Old West attitude while blending it with a high-flying, freewheeling spirit and it’s a fine line to walk. It’s a city that honors its roots while drawing millions of visitors from across the nation each year.

There isn’t a better representation of that than inside the historic Sugar Bowl, an iconic destination that makes you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

“For everything changing around us, it’s kind of nice to have something you know is going to be there, something you know is going to be consistent,” said owner Carroll Huntress to a couple of customers.

It's been a staple of Old Town Scottsdale since 1958. Back then, the menu items were listed in cents, not dollars.

Huntress says that while prices have changed, the details inside the famous eatery have remained untouched.

“What we want to do is hold on to what we’ve had for the last 67 years. When you come in here, you feel that warmth,” Huntress said.

Outside the classic creamery, he believes the city has found a way to preserve its Western heritage while also establishing itself as a premier destination. Tourism brings in billions of dollars in economic impact each year.

“There have been a bunch of changes, but well-managed changes, both by the city and property owners, that’s helped keep it alive without losing its character,” Huntress said.

In the early 1900s, cattle drives took place down the famed Scottsdale Road. During the Great Depression, artists flocked to the area, opening galleries that still stand today. Just around the corner, you’ll find plenty of character at the Rusty Spur Saloon, which once served as the town bank over a century ago.

“This is the original vault from 1921. We did convert it—it’s a much more useful space now,” said General Manager Steven Fleshner.

Now a must-see for those seeking a taste of the Old West, the oldest bar in town welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, making it big business.

“It just keeps growing. You wouldn’t think it would because it already has everything,” said Fleshner.

From the Phoenix Open to spring training, and nightlife to high-end resorts, Scottsdale is a far cry from its humble beginnings rooted in cotton, cattle, and citrus. Luxury towers now stretch toward the sky with a price point to match.

“Trying to get into the market now is really tough,” said Huntress.

While affordable housing and safety are top of mind, it’s easy to see why even the pioneers expect people to keep coming.

“There’s only one Grand Canyon, and there’s only one Sugar Bowl,” said Huntress.