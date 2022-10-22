New voter intimidation complaint filed, ‘ballot watcher’ says he's with Clean Elections USA

MESA — A voter has filed a voter intimidation complaint accusing ‘camo clad people’ of taking pictures while dropping off an early ballot outside the Maricopa County election headquarters.

The complaint is one of two new voter intimidation complaints the Arizona Secretary of State has received in a matter of days.

The reported incident happened on Wednesday, around 2:30 in the afternoon. The complaint filed said that the voter approached the group on the sidewalk asking what group they’re with, “They asked why I wanted to know, well it’s because it’s a personal attack,” the complaint read. “They basically said they’re taking pictures looking for some fantasy BS on the voting citizenry.”

Another complaint filed with the SOS office was on Thursday outside the Mesa drop box location by a 70-year-old voter: “There was a group of five or six 20-30 yr old men standing in the parking lot. We put our ballots in the drop box and walked back to our car.”

The complaint went on to say: “As we were getting up to our car, two individuals took pictures of our license plate and our car. I got out and asked what they were doing. They claimed they were taking pictures of 'election security' and I took pictures of them to report them to the DOJ for voter intimidation and harassment.”

A spokesperson with the SOS office said both complaints have been referred to the US Department of Justice.

This comes just days after ABC15 reported on a first formal complaint of voter intimidation.

On Wednesday, ABC15 encountered a group outside the Maricopa County Election headquarters who were on the sidewalk, watching the ballot drop box.

‘VITAMIN D’: ‘we’re just out here getting some Vitamin D’ seems to be the key response as several are watching a ballot drop box outside Maricopa Co election HQ in AZ.



This group says they’re with Clean Elections USA, but wouldn’t elaborate on if they’re volunteers, or what. pic.twitter.com/zpqoQM3CUp — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) October 20, 2022

A man, who wouldn’t give his full name, said he was watching the boxes as part of Clean Elections USA.

According to the website, Clean Elections USA is recruiting people across the country to watch ballot drop boxes in an effort to detect fraud. “We are looking for true Patriots to take a stand and watch the drop boxes. We want to gather video (and live witness evidence) of any ballot tampering that takes place in real-time,” the site states.

Earlier this week, Steve Bannon, hosted a woman by the name of Melody Jennings on a podcast called ‘Bannons War Room.’ Jennings is introduced as the founder of Clean Elections USA. “We are posting pictures up of these mules, people are getting the word, they are showing up, our people are showing up and gathering around boxes and shutting this stuff down,”

She went on to talk about the photos they are taking, “what these mules don’t understand is just because I put a fuzzy still shot up on true social that doesn’t look like anything, we are geo-tracking them, we got cameras on the backsides of them,” said Jennings.

Jennings has publicly posted on social media that anyone who does not follow the law a drop box is “instantly disassociated with Clean Elections USA.”

It is not illegal to stand on a public sidewalk and record. However, Arizona Secretary of State tells ABC15 that behaviors that interfere with a voter’s right to cast their ballot, that’s when it becomes illegal.

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at any of the 12 open voting locations, or a United States Postal Service drop box as well.

Reporting Voter Intimidation and Other Unlawful Conduct

If you witness voter intimidation or other unlawful conduct at the polls, we recommend the following steps:

First, inform a poll worker at the voting location, who will work to resolve any problems and call county election officials and/or local law enforcement if needed. However, if you or anyone else is in immediate danger, call 911 first and then inform a poll worker if possible.

Document what you see as much as possible, including the who, what, when, and where of the incident. (But keep in mind that taking photos or video is prohibited inside the 75-foot limit of a voting location.)

Click here to report the incident to the Secretary of State’s Office

You can also call 1-877-THE-VOTE. We will follow up with county election officials and federal, state, or local law enforcement entities if needed.

You can find a link here: https://azsos.gov/elections/about-elections/guidance-voting-location-conduct