Intimidation complaint claims voter was filmed, accused of being 'mule' at Mesa dropbox

MESA, AZ — ABC15 has received a copy of the complaint filed by an Arizona voter outside of a drop box this week.

According to the complaint, the voter said they were filmed, followed, and accused of “being a mule” while dropping off their ballot Monday evening.

Below is an excerpt from the complaint obtained by ABC15:

Excerpt of complaint sent to Secretary of State's office

The personal information about the voter was redacted to protect their privacy.

The incident occurred at the Mesa Juvenile Court dropbox location.

An official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s office confirmed Wednesday that they have referred the report to the Department of Justice and Arizona's attorney general.

Last week, ABC15 shared there were reports of people in the vicinity of the very same drop box location in Mesa.