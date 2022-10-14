Reports of people in vicinity of ballot drop box to watch voters in Mesa

Maricopa County’s top election official said he has seen reports that there was a group in the vicinity of a ballot drop box in Mesa to watch voters drop off their ballots.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said during a press conference on Thursday that he has heard reports and seen reports online that a group was in the vicinity of the Mesa drop box located at the juvenile courts building.

Richer did not elaborate who the group is, but expressed concern if a voter becomes confronted, “Any attempt to deter, intimidate a lawful voter is unlawful, should be immediately reported, please to us, but also law enforcement.”

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at any of the 12 open voting locations, or a United States Postal Service drop box as well.

Richer said there are cameras on the two ballot drop box locations they have.

There have been calls by activists across social media for volunteers to watch ballot drop box locations in different counties across Arizona. There are concerns about what the intentions would be, and how untrained groups would be watching.

“If you are ever feeling unsafe, the first call always has to be to 911,” said Richer.

Richer, and other county officials hosted a second press conference in an effort of transparency around the election process in Maricopa County. The elections department plans to hold these opportunities weekly to provide timely information to voters, and so reporters can ask questions as well.

Richer said that the department received 500 emails to the general voter info inbox on Wednesday.

We’re told that nearly all emails had a response within 30 minutes, "so that's the type of customer service that we're focused on,” said Richer.