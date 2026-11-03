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LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the latest 2026 Arizona midterm election updates

Maricopa County election officials say they're ready for Election Day, saying voters should feel safe casting their ballot.
Maricopa County ready for 2026 Election Day
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PHOENIX — Arizona's 2026 midterm election is underway as multiple important seats are up for grabs including Governor, Superintendent of Public Instruction and Secretary of State.

Arizona voters will also decide on several propositions, including Prop 318 which would create rules for school sports based on gender assigned at birth, and Prop 319 which would stop the installation and usage of speed and red-light cameras across Arizona.

The polls are open on Tuesday, November 3, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. statewide.

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6 a.m. -

Polls have officially opened across Arizona! Find your polling location here.

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