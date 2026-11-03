LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the latest 2026 Arizona midterm election updates

PHOENIX — Arizona's 2026 midterm election is underway as multiple important seats are up for grabs including Governor, Superintendent of Public Instruction and Secretary of State.

Arizona voters will also decide on several propositions, including Prop 318 which would create rules for school sports based on gender assigned at birth, and Prop 319 which would stop the installation and usage of speed and red-light cameras across Arizona.

The polls are open on Tuesday, November 3, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. statewide.

Follow results and latest developments in the live thread below:

6 a.m. -

Polls have officially opened across Arizona! Find your polling location here.