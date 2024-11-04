‘I’m feeling really worried about what’s going to happen next’: Latino and Hispanic voters for Election Day

PHOENIX — There are just two days until Election Day, and the Hispanic and Latino vote is sure to make a big impact on who wins the presidency.

Organizers held the 11th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival in Phoenix on Sunday. ABC15 asked voters how they were feeling about the election.

“Hopeful, but nervous,” said Ginny Truscott, a Peoria resident.

“I’m feeling really worried about what’s going to happen next,” said Alexandra Olvera, a Maricopa resident.

Voter anxiousness for this election is high right now, and for the many Hispanics and Latinos in Arizona, whoever wins the presidential race will be pivotal.

A recent US Census Bureau survey has Arizona’s Hispanic population at 2.3 million. That makes up about a third of the state’s total population.

“We’re no longer the minority, as we were a long time ago, we are the majority. The Latino vote is going to determine this election,” said Olvera.

Hispanics and Latinos, however, are not a monolith. Their political leanings are as diverse as their cultures. Mark Olvera says he is voting for the former president, pushing back against the idea that minorities do not vote for Donald Trump.

“It’s very silly because.. I mean, people are to going worry more than just somebody who is racist. They’re going to worry about their bills, if they’re going to get a house, their interest rates on a house,” said Mark.

Alexandra says she chose a third-party candidate, lamenting the choices voters have right now with the two major parties.

“They are forcing us to either register as a Republic or register as a Democrat or not participate at the beginning at all, which is awful,” she said.

Both former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have tried courting Hispanic and Latino voters in Arizona, spending millions in ads across the state.

Only Tuesday will tell if it makes a difference.

“I’m going to go to the movies on Tuesday because I can’t stand to watch it,” said Truscott.