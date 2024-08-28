Watch Now
GOP Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance to attend political event at Mesa church

Vance will be joined by Charlie Kirk at the September 4 event
Former President Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, delivers remarks as he formally accepts the Republican nomination for vice president Wednesday evening. (Scripps News)
JD Vance
MESA, AZ — Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is expected to attend a political event at a Mesa church on September 4.

Vance will be joined by political activist Charlie Kirk at the rally hosted by Turning Point Action.

The event will be held at Generation Church and is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

This will be Vance's second Valley event since being named Trump's running mate. Vance attended a rally in Glendale in July with former President Trump and several other prominent Republicans.

