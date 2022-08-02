Election officials say they're ready for Primary Election Day

PHOENIX — While voters drop off their ballots, election workers are busy getting ready for Primary Election Day in Arizona.

Making sure, elections spokesperson Megan Gilbertson says, the 210 voting sites will be open and ready to go at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"Voters who vote in person on Election Day get to put their ballot directly into that precinct tabulator and use the pen we provided," Gilbertson said.

Election officials are preparing for as many as 17% of Maricopa County's registered voters to go to the polls Tuesday.

"I think it's going to be good. They kind of straightened out that voter fraud situation," said voter Anthony Guicciardo of north Phoenix.

Those allegations of fraud were never substantiated and on Monday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich seemingly drove a stake into the claim that dead people voted in the 2020 Presidential Election.

In a letter to Senate President Karen Fann, Brnovich said the AG's Election Integrity Unit looked at all the claims submitted by the Cyber Ninjas group, who conducted the State Senate's audit of the Maricopa County election and found only 1 of 282 individuals were deceased.

The Maricopa County Election Department says there are no complaints about voter fraud.

Sunday night in Mesa, a group of self-described "patriots" staked out a ballot drop box site looking for anyone attempting to drop off ballots not belonging to them.

"We heard that there are people out there. We just want to make sure everyone is allowed to cast their vote and do it without intimidation," Gilbertson said.

Gilbertson says there are no complaints of voter intimidation. Meanwhile, more than 600,000 early ballots are in the process of being counted.

The county estimates as many as 100,000 early ballots will be dropped off at voting sites on Tuesday.

Those votes, Gilbertson says, may take a few days to count.

