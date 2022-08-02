Attorney General investigation rejects nearly all allegations of dead voters in 2020

Claims of dead voters in Arizona are greatly exaggerated, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a letter to Senate President Karen Fann detailing his office's finding on allegations of dead voters casting ballots in the 2020 election.

In the letter, Brnovich says 282 claims were submitted by the Maricopa County ballot review and only one was deceased at the time of the election.

The letter states that “our agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead, and many were very surprised to learn they were allegedly deceased."

Brnovich’s Election Integrity Unit also investigated reports of dead voters filed by other sources.

They found numerous discrepancies in the data, including cases in which birth dates and names did not match. Of the additional 6,000 records looked at, Brnovich states that only a handful of potential cases existed.

The letter concludes by saying Brnovich supported the Arizona Senate’s ability to audit all of Maricopa’s 2.1 million ballots cast in the 2020 election, but that “allegations of widespread deceased voters from the Senate Audit and other complaints received by the Election Integrity Unit are insufficient and not corroborated."

Senate President Karen Fan released a statement Monday in response to Brnovich's letter:

"We're thankful for the tireless work from Attorney General Mark Brnovich and his entire team while answering some tough questions from voters and lawmakers who had grave concerns over how the 2020 General Election was conducted in Arizona. They asked us to do the hard work of fact finding, and we are delivering the facts. This step of the AG's investigation is critical to restoring the diminished confidence our constituents expressed following the last election. We're grateful for the increased voter integrity measures put in place after the audit revealed weaknesses in our election processes. We will continue to work on election integrity policies in Arizona with an end goal of making it 'easy to vote yet hard to cheat' within our state."