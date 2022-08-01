Where to vote during Arizona's primary election: August 2, 2022

Ready to vote in Arizona's primary election on Aug. 2, 2022?

FULL ELECTION COVERAGE: Your Voice, Your Vote

According to Maricopa County officials, the county will offer "vote anywhere" voting sites, so you can vote at any open location, not just your single assigned location.

Voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug 2.

The county says all vote centers have early ballot drop boxes, but there are also secure drop-box-only sites.

To see a full list of locations, click here.

You can also search by address or filter locations by shortest wait time, city, etc.