Election 2024: Two discussions with House candidates Jeff Zink and Kelly Cooper

PHOENIX — The Arizona Media Association is hosting one-on-one discussions with U.S. House CD3 candidate Jeff Zink and U.S. House CD4 candidate Kelly Cooper on Monday.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you race debates and discussions.

The discussion with Zink will take place at 4 p.m.

The discussion with Cooper will take place at 6 p.m.

You can watch both discussions live on streaming devices or in this story.

ABC15 has created a comprehensive voter guide to help cut through the political noise and provide what you need to know, including previous debates, summaries of propositions and key races on the Arizona ballot. Click here for the full election guide.