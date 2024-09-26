Election 2024: Debate on Prop 137 regarding judicial retention Thursday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Media Association is hosting a debate today regarding Proposition 137, which would end regular retention elections for Arizona judges and justices.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you race debates and discussions. Legal professionals Andy Gordon and Kory Langhofer will debate as to why voters should say yes or no to Proposition 137.

You can watch the debate on streaming devices or in this story at 4 p.m.

This constitutional amendment would change the state’s retention system for Arizona Supreme Court justices, Arizona Court of Appeals judges, and Superior Court judges in counties with more than 250,000 residents.

Instead of going up for election after a set term, judges would only face voters for a retention election for poor performance, a felony conviction, a conviction involving fraud or dishonesty, a personal bankruptcy, or a foreclosure.

Read more on the changes that would be brought if Proposition 137 passes.

