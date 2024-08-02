Defendant in 'fake elector' trial agrees to testify, per ABC15 sources

One of the 18 people on trial connected to "fake elector" schemes has agreed to testify in their case, according to ABC15 sources.

The 18 defendants are facing charges in their roles in allegedly attempting to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Among the defendants are 11 Arizona Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring that Trump won in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election — including a former state GOP chair, a 2022 U.S. Senate candidate, and two sitting state lawmakers. The other defendants are Mike Roman, who was Trump’s director of Election Day operations, and four attorneys accused of organizing an attempt to use fake documents to persuade Congress not to certify Biden’s victory: John Eastman, Christina Bobb, Boris Epshteyn and Jenna Ellis.

Trump's personal lawyer, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, is also charged for his part in the alleged scheme.

It is not yet clear who has agreed to testify.

Trump himself was not charged but was referred to as an unindicted co-conspirator.

The 11 people who had been nominated to be Arizona’s Republican electors met in Phoenix on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign a certificate saying they were “duly elected and qualified” electors and claiming that Trump carried the state. A one-minute video of the signing ceremony was posted on social media by the Arizona Republican Party at the time. The document was later sent to Congress and the National Archives, where it was ignored.

