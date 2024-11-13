DATA: Did your city vote for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

PHOENIX — Some places in Arizona voted to support the Republican presidential candidate at about the same rate as they did four years ago. Others saw major shifts to the left.

ABC15 dove into the election numbers precinct by precinct, combining them with census boundaries for Arizona’s cities and towns to find out which places voted the most for President-elect Trump and which sided with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The analysis confirmed much of what the exit polls reported; Trump saw major shifts in support from four years ago in predominantly Hispanic communities.

Three Border Towns Shift the Most

The three communities to shift the most in Arizona are all located less than 15 miles from the southern border. San Luis is a border town in Yuma County that is 94% Hispanic. Only 25% of voters in the city voted for Trump in 2020, four years later the number shifted to 39%, a 14-point improvement.

Just north of San Luis is the community of Somerton. This census-designated place is 96% Hispanic. It shifted 13 points to the right from 2020 to 2024.

The final community with the largest rightward shift was Rio Rico. This small town north of Nogales and 13 miles from the port of entry voted for Trump by 10 points more this year.

The Valley Communities with the most support for Trump/Harris

The President-elect also saw some major electoral improvements in Valley communities with large Hispanic populations. Tolleson, an eight-point improvement for Trump. He increased his vote share by six points in Avondale and El Mirage. Guadalupe improved five points for the President-elect and Litchfield Park four.

The five cities in the Valley that voted the most for Trump were New River, Queen Creek, Anthem, Carefree, and Surprise. Over 60% of voters in these exurban communities supported Donald Trump. His support in New River climbed to 76% percent.

On the other end of the spectrum, the town supporting Vice President Kamala Harris by the largest share was Guadalupe where she enjoyed the support of over eight in ten voters. Other cities with a high vote share for the Vice President include Tolleson, Tempe, Avondale, and Phoenix. While Harris did win the support of most voters in all of these places, Donald Trump also improved his support in all of them as well.