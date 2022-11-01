Can you mail your ballot after the deadline? Arizona election ballot questions answered

PHOENIX — Today marks the last day voters can mail their ballots for Arizona's General Election.

The November 1 deadline ensures that the U.S. Post Office has time to receive the ballots and get them to the county election offices.

VOTING GUIDE: What you need to know to cast your ballot for the 2022 Arizona election

If you mail it after November 1, your ballot may still be accepted if it makes it to election officials. Arizona is not a postmark state, it is a receipt state, meaning election officials must have your ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Night, November 8.

If you are concerned that the USPS lost your ballot, you can check with the county recorder's office. The office should be able to tell you if it has been received. Most counties also have online tools to check.

If for some reason election officials have not received your mailed ballot, you can go in person to vote on election day.

ELECTION 2022: 10 statewide propositions on the Arizona ballot

If you go in to vote because officials don't think they received your ballot, but it later does gets turned in, whichever vote was made first will be the one counted. This means that if you vote in person before the mail-in ballot is received, the mail-in ballot will become void.

Early ballots can always be turned in at a marked election drop box. Only county officials have access to these boxes. They send a bipartisan team of couriers to retrieve the ballots and bring them directly to the warehouse for processing.

For full 2022 Arizona election coverage, click here.