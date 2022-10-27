ELECTION 2022: 10 statewide propositions on the Arizona ballot

PHOENIX — Arizona has 10 statewide propositions on the ballot in the 2022 general election. Here's a brief description of each proposition and a summary from the state's election guide of what a YES or NO vote would mean.

RELATED: Full voter guide to the 2022 Arizona election

PROPOSITION 128

DESCRIPTION: This amendment would allow the Legislature to make changes to or divert funds from an initiative or referendum if the measure is found to have illegal or unconstitutional language by the Arizona or Supreme Court with a majority vote. Currently, any changes of this nature would need a 3/4 vote.

YES: A “YES” vote shall have the effect of amending the constitution to allow the state legislature to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative or referendum measure enacted by the people of Arizona if the measure is found to contain illegal or unconstitutional language by the Arizona or United States Supreme Court.

NO: A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining existing law on the state legislature’s ability to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative or referendum measure.

PROPOSITION 129

DESCRIPTION: This amendment would limit an initiative to one subject per measure and would require the name of the subject to be included in the title of the initiative measure.

YES: A “YES” vote shall have the effect of amending the constitution to limit each initiative measure to a single subject and require that subject to be expressed in the title of the initiative measure.

NO: A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining existing law on initiative measures.

PROPOSITION 130

DESCRIPTION: This amendment would combine four sections of the constitution regarding property tax exemptions into one section. It would remove determinations that are currently in place that regulates the amount of certain property tax exemptions. It would also allow property tax exemptions for veterans with disabilities or widows/widowers regardless of when they became a resident of Arizona.

YES: A “YES” vote shall have the effect of amending the constitution to consolidate property tax exemptions into a single section; removing the constitutional determinations as to the amounts of certain property tax exemptions, leaving the legislature to prescribe by law the qualifications for and amounts of property tax exemptions it creates; allowing property tax exemptions for resident veterans with disabilities, widows, and widowers regardless of when they became Arizona residents; and establishing that a person is not eligible for property tax exemption under more than one category as a widow, widower, person with a disability, or veteran with a disability.

NO: A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining existing law on property tax exemptions.

PROPOSITION 131

DESCRIPTION: This amendment would create a position known as "Executive Officer" who would be elected along with the governor and run on the same ticket. The Executive Officer would take over as governor if the current governor were to die, be removed from office, or is physically unable to continue the duty. Currently, the Secretary of State would take over as governor if the current one were to need to be replaced for any reason.

YES: A “YES” vote shall have the effect of amending the constitution to create the office of Lieutenant Governor beginning with the 2026 election; requiring that a nominee for Governor name a nominee for Lieutenant Governor to be jointly elected; replacing the Secretary of State with the Lieutenant Governor as first in the line of succession to the office of Governor; and provide that the Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, and Superintendent of Public Instruction may succeed to the office of Governor regardless of whether they were elected.

NO: A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining the current executive branch and existing law on executive succession.

PROPOSITION 132

DESCRIPTION: This amendment would mean that moving forward any initiative or referendum to approve a tax would need a super-majority, 60% YES vote to become law. Currently, a new tax on the ballot only needs a simple majority to be approved.

YES: A “YES” vote shall have the effect of amending the constitution to require at least sixty percent of votes cast to approve an initiative or referendum that enacts a tax.

NO: A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining existing law on initiative and referendum measures.

PROPOSITION 209

DESCRIPTION: This law would reduce the maximum interest rates on medical debt from 10% to 3% annually. It would lower the amount of certain assets that are allowed to be seized during debt collection. It would adjust exemptions for inflation starting in 2024. It would also allow courts to lower the amount of income that can be garnished as part of debt collection in cases of extreme economic hardship.

YES: A “YES” vote shall have the effect of reducing maximum interest rates on medical debt from ten percent to no more than three percent per year; increasing exemptions from all debt collection for certain personal assets, including a debtor’s home, household items, motor vehicle, and bank account from debt collection; adjusting exemptions from all debt collection for inflation beginning in 2024; decreasing the amount of disposable earnings subject to garnishment to no more than ten percent of disposable earnings but allowing a court to decrease the disposable earnings subject to garnishment to five percent based on extreme economic hardship.

NO: A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining existing laws related to debt collection.

PROPOSITION 211

DESCRIPTION: This law would require any entity or person spending more than $50,000 on statewide political campaigns, or $25,000 on other campaigns, to disclose the original donor of any contributions over $5,000. It would also create additional reporting and enforcement provisions. It would not include personal monies or business income.

YES: A “YES” vote shall have the effect of requiring additional disclosures and reporting by entities and persons whose campaign media spending and/or in-kind contributions for campaign media spending exceeds $50,000 in statewide campaigns or $25,000 in other campaigns, including identifying original donors of contributions of more than $5,000 in aggregate; creating penalties for violations of the law; and allowing the Citizens Clean Elections Commission to adopt rules and enforce the provisions of the law.

NO: A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining existing law on campaign finance reporting requirements.

PROPOSITION 308

DESCRIPTION: This amendment would mean that Arizona students who graduated from and attended a public or private high school or had equal homeschooling for two years in Arizona would be eligible for financial aid at state universities and community colleges as well as be eligible for in-state tuition regardless of their immigration status. Currently, students who are in Arizona without proper immigration status are not eligible for in-state tuition regardless of how long they have attended school locally.

YES: A “YES” vote shall have the effect of allowing any Arizona student, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges if they graduated from, and spent at least two years attending, an Arizona public or private high school, or homeschool equivalent; allowing any Arizona student, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for state financial aid at state universities and community colleges.

NO: A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining the current law on university and community college tuition.

PROPOSITION 309

DESCRIPTION: This law would require voters to write their birthday, government ID number, and signature on a form that would go inside their sealed early ballot. It would also require photo ID to vote in person, requiring ADOT to provide a free nonoperating ID license to individuals who want or need it for voting purposes.

YES: A “YES” vote shall have the effect of requiring the affidavit accompanying an early ballot and return envelope to be capable of being concealed when returned; requiring a voter to write their birth date, a state-issued identification number or the last four digits of the voter’s social security number, and signature on an early ballot affidavit; requiring certain photo identification issued by the State of Arizona, or a tribal government or the United States government, to receive a ballot at an in-person voting location; removing the ability to receive a ballot at an in-person voting location without photo identification when showing two other identifying documents; and requiring the Arizona Department of Transportation to provide, without charge, a nonoperating identification license to individuals who request one for the purpose of voting.

NO: A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining existing law on early ballot affidavits and voter identification.

Proposition 310

DESCRIPTION: This law would create a fire district safety fund. It would be funded by an increase of one-tenth of one percent to the state's sales tax and would stay in effect through the year 2042. Money from the fund would go toward rural fire departments for response times and equipment.

YES: A “YES” vote shall have the effect of establishing a Fire District Safety Fund; increasing the Transaction Privilege (Sales) and Use Tax by one-tenth of one percent from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2042, to pay for the Fund; and distributing monies from the Fund to fire districts on a monthly basis.

NO: A “NO” vote shall have the effect of retaining existing law on tax rates and funding for fire districts.

————————————-

There are also two propositions that registered voters in the city of Mesa are able to vote on, as well as one in El Mirage. For information on the Mesa propositions, click here. For information on the El Mirage proposition, click here.

For more on these propositions, including arguments submitted FOR and AGAINST each prop, click here.

For more election coverage from ABC15, click here.