AZ Rep. Greg Stanton calls on President Biden to 'step aside'

PHOENIX — Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton is calling for President Joe Biden to "step aside as our nominee."

It comes as the number of Democrats who are calling for the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden, to step aside grows.

More and more Democrats across the nation began raising concerns about Biden's age and mental fitness following the presidential debate between Biden and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Last week, Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva of Tucson told the New York Times that Biden should withdraw from the presidential race.

Read Stanton's full statement below:

“Back in 2020, long before Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee of our party, I endorsed his candidacy for President — and I’m proud of that decision. President Biden has been one of our country’s most effective modern chief executives, and has truly delivered for Arizona – signing into law a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure, the most consequential bill ever to fight climate change and protect our water, lowering drug prices for seniors, and turbocharging the U.S. semiconductor industry. On top of that, he’s one of the most decent people to ever occupy the White House.

Perhaps President Biden’s most defining legacy, though, is as a fierce defender of American democracy. Donald Trump poses an existential threat to our Constitution and the rule of law, and to the hard-fought rights Americans have enjoyed for generations. A second Trump term would be devastating for our Republic and the stakes in this election could not be higher.

The Democratic Party must have a nominee who can effectively make the case against Trump, and have the confidence of the American people to handle the rigors of the hardest job on the planet for the next four years. For the sake of American democracy, and to continue to make progress on our shared priorities, I believe it is time for the President to step aside as our nominee.”