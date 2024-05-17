Arizona Republicans propose changes to early voting

Voters in November could see a ballot measure that would change how early voting works in Arizona.

State senators on Thursday advanced a proposed ballot measure despite objections from state and county elections officials.

“There's not a single provision within this bill that I support,” Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly told ABC15.

The measure was introduced Thursday as a strike-everything amendment to House Concurrent Resolution 2056. If approved by the Legislature and passed by voters, it would require voters dropping off early ballots in person to do so by the Friday before Election Day and require all ballots to be tabulated before they’re moved to a central facility.

“What we want is the sacredness of 250 years of blood and treasure spilled for our vote,” said Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-District 7, who sponsored the striker.

Early voters who want to return their ballot in person after the Friday before the election would still be able to do so at their county recorder's office. And early voters who want to drop their mail ballots off on election day will need to show their ID at the polling location.

Election officials say these changes could mean longer waits at polling places on Election Day.

The measure would also ban the use of foreign money for elections administration. Cázares-Kelly said that’s just not something that happens.

“We are not accepting foreign money or goods or services from anywhere else outside of the United States,” she said.

The Democratic senators on the Senate Elections Committee said the proposal just isn’t ready.

“I certainly hope that we can make the changes that need to be changed, but I'm worried that this bill is not even workable,” Sen. Brian Fernandez, D-District 23, said.

One Republican senator who voted to advance the measure out of the committee indicated it needs work.

“This is a work in progress, and for now, I’m voting yes,” Sen. Ken Bennett, District 1, said.

HCR 2056 now moves to the whole Senate for a vote. If that chamber and the House of Representatives pass the measure, the ballot measure will be sent to voters in November.