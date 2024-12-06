West Valley resident shares concerns about cars speeding through school zones

PEORIA, AZ — ABC15 is listening to the concerns of a West Valley resident who says vehicles often cut through his neighborhood and speed through school zones.

Scott Overby contacted our Operation Safe Roads team to let us know about his experiences and we reached out to city and police officials for answers.

Overby lives within the Peoria Unified School District and showed footage of cars speeding past school buses, creating a dangerous environment for children in the area.

ABC15's Jane Caffrey has the full report and the response from local leaders in the video player above.